StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

