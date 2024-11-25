StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of ENZ opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.