StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.17. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

