StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

