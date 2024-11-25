StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.