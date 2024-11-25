StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

