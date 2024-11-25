StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.43.
Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Landmark Bancorp
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.