StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
