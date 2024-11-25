StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEIP Free Report ) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.50% of MEI Pharma worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

