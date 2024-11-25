StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Hold

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

