S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 26.3 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

