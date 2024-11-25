Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Brink’s worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Brink’s by 21.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

