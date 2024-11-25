Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,011,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after purchasing an additional 415,750 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $38.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

About Vontier

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

