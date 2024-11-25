Swiss National Bank Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Organon & Co. worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $15.28 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

