Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 72.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 553,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $47.57 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

