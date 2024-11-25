Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Lyft worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $4,117,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 310.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $708,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,799 shares of company stock worth $537,082 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

