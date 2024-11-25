Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of PVH worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $103.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $85.49 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

