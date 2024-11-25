Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE VVV opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

