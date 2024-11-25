Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 110,535 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 319.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 669,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,034,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 212,799 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

