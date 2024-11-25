Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Target FY2025 Earnings

Get Target alerts:

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $125.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $335,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

