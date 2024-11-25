TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 244.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in TELUS by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

