The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given New GBX 1,090 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 970 ($12.22) to GBX 1,090 ($13.73) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Sage Group from £135 ($170.00) to £145 ($182.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,918 ($49.34).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,277.63 ($16.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,946.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,035.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,052.24. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.20 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,692.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.99), for a total value of £889,000 ($1,119,506.36). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

