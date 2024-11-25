Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

TRI stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $138.09 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.