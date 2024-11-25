Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.81 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $24,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after purchasing an additional 183,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

