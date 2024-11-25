Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,300 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

