Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.