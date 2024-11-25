Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trimble by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

