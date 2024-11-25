Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,812,000. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 289.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.