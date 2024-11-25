Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

