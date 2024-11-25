Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,591,686.42 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 21,214 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,591,686.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,755,766.95. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Gu sold 65,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $4,327,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

