Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.82.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.26%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

