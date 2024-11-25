Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $88.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,635.21. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

