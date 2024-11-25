VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $180.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

