Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,290 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,890 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 3.1 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.