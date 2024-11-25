Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on VHI
Vitalhub Stock Up 5.8 %
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.