Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vitalhub Company Profile

TSE VHI opened at C$10.84 on Friday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.26. The stock has a market cap of C$551.21 million, a PE ratio of 98.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

