Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,586 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.