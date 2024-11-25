Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Insider Activity

WDO stock opened at C$12.09 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.27.

In related news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,991 shares of company stock worth $167,803. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

