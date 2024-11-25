West Oak Capital LLC Sells 14,367 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 438,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,409,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,435,146,000 after buying an additional 258,082 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

