What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Quantum-Si Q2 Earnings?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Quantum-Si in a report issued on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quantum-Si’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,300,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

