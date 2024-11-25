What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for DUOT Q1 Earnings?

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

