What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MLM FY2024 Earnings?

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $17.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.87. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $17.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $20.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.67 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.85.

NYSE:MLM opened at $597.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.21 and a 200 day moving average of $556.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $456.83 and a 1-year high of $633.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

