William Blair Expects Reduced Earnings for Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

J stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

