XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

NYSE XPEV opened at $11.91 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Natixis acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

