Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.12 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.