Zacks Small Cap Issues Optimistic Forecast for RANI Earnings

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RANI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

RANI opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $10,147,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,302,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,000,814.10. This trade represents a 31.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 135,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

