Zhihu (ZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter.

Zhihu stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $359.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.19. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

