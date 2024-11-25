Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.