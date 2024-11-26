14,064 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of APA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

