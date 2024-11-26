Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 99.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $964.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,046.64. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,196,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,397,382.85. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,551 shares of company stock worth $1,946,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

