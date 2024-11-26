Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,144 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 231.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

