Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $191.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

