AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Tony J. Ciampitti Sells 16,210 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $198.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.