Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

